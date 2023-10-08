Liverpool to accelerate their pursuit of £52 million ace in January

Liverpool are keen on signing the Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

A report from Football Insider claims that they could look to accelerate their pursuit of the 22-year-old defender when the transfer window reopens in January.

Apparently, Liverpool are keen on signing a left-sided centre back and they tried to get someone in during the summer transfer window as well. Inacio has established himself as a key player for Sporting CP and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

The 22-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a left-back as well, and he could be a useful option for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool need someone who will add more depth to the side and Inacio certainly fits the profile. Depending on the opposition, Klopp will be able to use the Portuguese defender as a left back and it will add greater stability to the Liverpool defence.

Furthermore, the 22-year-old can operate in a back three as well as a back four. His arrival will add tactical flexibility to the side as well.

Inacio has a £52 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay up. There is no doubt that the Premier League giants have the financial resources to get the deal done. The Portuguese international is a regular starter for Sporting CP and they will not want to lose him for cheap. It is fair to assume that Liverpool will need to pay his release close in order to secure his signature.