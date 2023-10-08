Manchester United are interested in signing the Japanese international winger Takefusa Kubo.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for Real Sociedad this season, scoring five goals and picking up two assists across all competitions. A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United are looking to secure his services.

The talented young winger is highly rated in the Spanish league and he could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for the Red Devils. Manchester United are willing to make a move for him in 2024 and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with the Spanish club.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony have not been able to live up to the expectations since their big money moves to Old Trafford and Manchester United need to bring in reinforcements in the wide areas. Furthermore, players like Anthony Martial are expected to leave in the coming months as well.

Kubo will add creativity and goals to the Manchester United attack and he is young enough to improve further with coaching and experience. The Japanese international has the ability to perform at a big club and working under a manager like Erik ten Hag could help him fulfil his tremendous potential. The Dutch manager has a proven track record of nurturing talented young players and he showed that during his time at Ajax.

Kubo has a contract with Real Sociedad until the summer of 2027 and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. The Red Devils will have to pay a premium for him and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.