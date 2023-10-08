Napoli add Arsenal attacker to list of Victor Osimhen replacements

Napoli have reportedly added one big Arsenal name to their three-man striker shortlist ahead of a possible summer exit for Victor Osimhen.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato, who claim the Serie A champions are preparing for Osimhen to leave Naples at the end of the season.

Facing an uncertain future after the club strangely used their own social media channels to criticise the forward for a recent penalty miss, Osimhen, 24, is now heavily linked with a transfer to Chelsea.

And should a move to Stamford Bridge materialise next summer, it goes without saying that Napoli will need to fill the void left by their prolific marksmen.

Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Lille’s Jonathan David are two names thought to be on Napoli’s radar, but the name that completes the trio of possible replacements is perhaps the most surprising – Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus.

Despite joining the Gunners from Manchester City for £45 million (Sky Sports) a little over a year ago, Jesus, 26, is already being linked with a shock Emirates exit.

Napoli know how hard it’ll be to sign the Brazilian, especially as he is Mikel Arteta’s first-choice striker, but if Osimhen ends up leaving for what would be a huge fee, it is possible the Italians will try and tempt Arsenal into selling with what would be another significant fee.

During his first year with the Gunners, Jesus, who has four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 22 goals in 41 games in all competitions.