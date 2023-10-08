Video: Dunk levels for Brighton after Liverpool star makes strange decision

Brighton have levelled their clash with Liverpool at the Amex after a Lewis Dunk goal makes it 2-2.

Simon Adingra gave the home side the lead but against the run of play, Mohamed Salah produced a brace so the Reds went into the break 2-1 ahead.

The Reds have had chances to make it 3-1 in the second half but Klopp’s side have now been punished as Dunk knocked in a cross from a free kick.

Andy Robertson made the strange decision to leave the ball past him and was punished for his judgement in the end.

"LIVERPOOL STUNNED BY THE BRIGHTON CAPTAIN" ? A big last 10 minutes coming here! ? pic.twitter.com/Xj7oy8Ty4M — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 8, 2023