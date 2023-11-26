Lewis Dunk red card reason REVEALED and it’s the first incident of this kind in 12 years

The reason for Lewis Dunk’s red card for Brighton yesterday has been revealed, with the 32-year-old sent off for abusive language towards the referee.

It’s the first time we’ve had a Premier League dismissal for dissent like this for 12 years, according to reports.

Dunk has long been a key player for Brighton, so they’ll be disappointed that he lost his head a bit in this situation, picking up a ban in the process.

No one wants to see this kind of incident between players and match officials, and an experienced old pro like Dunk feels like someone who should know better.

