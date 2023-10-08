(Video) Mason Greenwood scores first goal for Getafe vs. Celta Vigo

Mason Greenwood has opened his account for Getafe during Sunday afternoon’s La Liga clash away to Celta Vigo.

The disgraced Manchester United attacker is spending the season out on loan with the Spaniards after United’s decision-makers opted against reinstating him following a lengthy criminal investigation.

Unlikely to ever play for the Red Devils again, Greenwood has been forced to reignite his career overseas, and now with Getafe, the 22-year-old has wasted no time in winning his new fans over.

And things are about to get even better for the English attacker, who has scored his first-ever goal for the club. Greenwood’s strike came just after the half-hour mark of the game and could prove decisive come the final whistle.

Pictures via Sport Live 4.