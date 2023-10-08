West Ham frustrated by first-team player’s inconsistent performances

West Ham United are ‘frustrated’ by Thilo Kehrer’s inconsistent performances.

That is the view of transfer journalist Paul Brown who thinks the German defender has been a disappointment since he joined from PSG last summer.

Kehrer, 27, has yet to start a Premier League game for David Moyes this season with Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd their manager’s preferred centre-back pairing.

And Brown thinks the 27-year-old has a lot to do to convince Moyes he is worthy of selecting for a decent run of games again.

“I think Kehrer has been a little bit disappointing,” he told GiveMeSport.

“I sense that there might be some frustration with him at West Ham.

“I don’t think he was particularly consistent when he was getting a run in the team, and it’s not a big surprise to see him not starting every week at the moment.

“I think he’s got some work to do to fight his way back, so we’ll see if he can manage to do that. But I don’t really think he’s showing enough at the moment to justify a starting spot, so he’s going to have to work hard to get back in the team.”