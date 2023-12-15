David Moyes blocks West Ham transfer deal ahead of January

Thilo Kehrer will not be allowed to leave West Ham during the January transfer window despite not regularly playing this season.

The German star has featured 10 times for David Moyes during the current campaign but has totalled just 373 minutes of action.

The 27-year-old has spent most of his time on the bench but according to Paul Brown, the defender will unlikely be allowed to leave next month.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the former Daily Star journalist said he would be “surprised” if the German international leaves the Hammers as David Moyes will not want to weaken his squad whilst still being involved in every competition.

However, the journalist did say that Kehrer could leave the Hammers in the summer.

“Kehrer hasn’t made a big impact this season, but I think West Ham will not be wanting to weaken their squad in any way in January,” said Brown. “So I would be surprised if they allowed a player like that to leave.

“They’re expecting to play a lot of games again this season, they’re going to have issues in terms of the depth of their squad when we get to the spring, and I don’t think it’s very likely that Kehrer leaves.

“If by the summer he’s not playing still and hasn’t found a way to force his way back into the thinking of the manager, then it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s allowed to leave. But that would I think depend on West Ham getting a replacement. So I don’t think he is going anywhere in the winter window.”