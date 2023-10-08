West Ham line up England defender as Angelo Ogbonna replacement

Wigan defender Charlie Hughes is being viewed by West Ham as a potential replacement for Angelo Ogbonna as the defender looks set to leave at the end of the season.

After signing from Juventus in 2015, Ogbonna has gone on to make over 260 appearances for West Ham and counting; but being 35 years old, his best days are behind him and his time at the London Stadium is coming to an end.

Konstantinos Mavropanos was signed by David Moyes in the summer and the Scottish coach is now eyeing up a move for another centre-back in the form of Wigan’s Charlie Hughes.

That is according to Alan Nixon, who says that Wigan will be powerless to stop the Englishman’s transfer if West Ham make a move, which could happen fast as the London club are aware of rival interest.