West Ham United centre-back Angelo Ogbonna has made a huge decision on his future with the Hammers as the 34-year-old has decided to retire at the club.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, who reports that the defender wants to extend his contract at the London club and end his playing career with the Premier League outfit after spending the last eight years in claret and blue.

As things stand, talks have not yet begun regarding extending his current deal with the club which expires in the summer, but that could change soon if West Ham sees fit.

The 34-year-old is a key member of David Moyes’ squad as the Irons boss sees the Italian as one of the core group of leaders at the club.

Having lost Mark Noble at the end of last season, losing Ogbonna would be a blow going into the new campaign, as players such as Declan Rice are also not expected to be at the London Stadium for much longer.