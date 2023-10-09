Exclusive: “He was fantastic” – Fabrizio Romano names his MOTM for Arsenal vs Manchester City

Fabrizio Romano has praised Arsenal for their 1-0 win over Manchester City yesterday, singling out summer signing Declan Rice as his man of the match.

The England international joined Arsenal from West Ham United in what was one of the most high-profile deals of the summer transfer window, and the most expensive purchase in the Gunners’ history.

Writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Romano praised Rice for his strong display in this big game, explaining that this is the kind of performance that Arsenal signed the 24-year-old for.

Arsenal fans will be delighted with the impact Rice is having, with the defensive midfielder proving very consistent so far, and putting in some fine big-game performances, such as in yesterday’s win over Man City, and in that 3-1 win over Manchester United back in early September.

“I was so impressed with Declan Rice’s man of the match performance in yesterday’s win over Manchester City,” Romano said. “He was fantastic, showing why they signed him to try to move to the next level this season.

“I think the Rice deal was crucial on and off the pitch, not just as top player but also to help Arsenal feel at top of their project by signing a superb midfielder like Rice. Overall it was a great win, with Arsenal showing a great mentality to end such a long run of bad results against City.”

Romano also provided some insight into Arsenal’s interest in Wolves winger Pedro Neto.