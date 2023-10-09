Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes his old club won’t even finish in the top five this season after previously tipping them for third place not so long ago.

The Red Devils may have narrowly scraped a win over Brentford at the weekend, but it’s generally been a very poor start to the season for them, with Neville singling out goalkeeper Andre Onana, a summer signing from Inter Milan, as one of the biggest problems.

Onana has undoubtedly been a real weak link for Man Utd so far this season, making mistakes in almost every game he’s played, including for the opening goal by Brentford on Saturday.

United may have come back to win on this particular occasion, but there’s no escaping the fact that Onana has cost them points, and Neville expects this is going to end up being a major headache for Erik ten Hag, as he knows from his own experience how unsettling it is to play with an under-performing ‘keeper.

“I don’t think Manchester United will finish in the top five this season. I think they are way off it,” Neville said in his podcast.

“And I’m surprised because seven or eight weeks ago, I had them third, But honestly from what I see at the moment, I don’t think the goalkeeper is settled in, I think he should have saved the one yesterday so that is a problem.

“If your goalkeeper is not settled in and there is a bit of instability around that, it does create a big problem. I’ve had that at United. So United, not for me.”