West Ham United manager David Moyes visibly mocked Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali during yesterday’s clash at the London Stadium.

See the images above and blow as Moyes was clearly unimpressed with Tonali, who went down, but with Moyes seemingly convinced the Italian midfielder was just play-acting…

Moyes was in disbelief at how much Tonali rolled around on the pitch, and it’s certainly something we don’t want to see in the Premier League.