Arsenal could be willing to cash in on 11-goal star for €60 million

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move to Italian club Napoli.

A report from Calciomercato.It claims that the Italian outfit are looking at the Brazilian international as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker is a man in demand and clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid are prepared to pay big money in order to sign him. Napoli will have to bring in a capable replacement and they have identified the 26-year-old Arsenal striker as an option.

The report claims that the striker is valued at €60 million and it remains to be seen whether Napoli are prepared to pay up.

The Italian outfit can certainly afford to sign the Brazilian, especially if they sell Osimhen. The Nigerian international is likely to cost a substantial amount of money and Napoli should be able to afford €60 million for Jesus without any problems.

The Brazilian has been an important player for Arsenal since joining them from Manchester City and it will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta is willing to sanction his departure. Although he has not been a prolific goalscorer for the North London club, his overall footballing ability makes him an important part of the Arsenal attack. Jesus scored 11 goals last season.

He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Napoli, especially for the reported asking price. €60 million for a player of his ability seems reasonable in today’s market and Jesus has already proven himself for club and country over the years. He should be able to hit the ground running in Italian football and replace Osimhen if the 24-year-old decides to move on.