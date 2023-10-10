Newcastle United interested in potential transfer of Manchester City star who could now be available

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The England international has struggled for playing time since joining Man City, and hasn’t made the most of the chances he’s had on a few occasions so far this season.

According to iNews, it now seems increasingly likely that City and Phillips will part ways in January, despite the player himself deciding not to leave during the summer, when Newcastle made a late enquiry for him.

Phillips could be a fine signing for Newcastle to give them some quality and experience in the middle of the park, but there may be other suitors in the mix as well, such as Everton, according to iNews.

Kalvin Phillips in action for Manchester City
Newcastle already have a strong midfield with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, but it would be hard to turn down an option like Phillips if he were to become available.

iNews add that elite clubs like Liverpool and Bayern Munich also had some interest in the 27-year-old during the summer, so it will be interesting to see if teams like that come back in for him in the winter.

