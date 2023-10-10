Exclusive transfer news: Chelsea agree striker fee, double Man Utd exit, star’s £100m release clause & more

Hello and welcome to my latest transfer news column exclusively for the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for the full version!

Romelu Lukaku agreement in place

I have important information on Romelu Lukaku. He’s started excellently at Roma, and there is an agreement in place for Lukaku to be made available in summer 2024 for a fee of around £37m. Any club can pay that fee for Lukaku as Chelsea don’t want to spend another whole summer negotiating for him – FULL STORY HERE.

Duo could leave Manchester United

I expect Scott McTominay’s situation in January to be exactly the same as it was in the summer – back then there was a meeting with Erik ten Hag to decide and make lists of players who could be allowed to leave, and others who would only be sold if an important proposal comes in.

Despite rumours about Juventus and Roma, I’m not aware of anything concrete between Jadon Sancho and Italian clubs. I’ve been checking about these clubs’ plans, but a winger is not a priority for them in January, they’re happy with the players they have in that position.

Obviously Sancho did very well in his time in the Bundesliga, so German clubs could be worth watching – FULL STORY HERE.

Bruno Guimaraes’ release clause revealed

I have to stress that Bruno signed a new contract because he’s very happy at Newcastle. He’s also going to receive an improved salary because he’s shown what a top performer he can be in the Premier League.

Of course, the £100m clause is there, and so it will be crucial to see where Newcastle are in the next year or two – FULL STORY HERE.

Plus more on Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Inacio and Piero Hincapie here!