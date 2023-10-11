6ft 4in West Ham man could leave the club to join Inter Milan

It’s been a more than acceptable start to the 2023/24 campaign for West Ham United, though David Moyes is unlikely to be happy at the news that one of his trusted generals might be heading for pastures new.

Despite the Hammers having had a wobble for a large part of last season, they eventually came through it unscathed and, ultimately, triumphed in Europe.

To Moyes’ credit they’ve continued where they left off, and are now looking like a more complete side thanks to some brilliant work in the transfer market in the summer.

Even though his own position is far from under threat, Tuttomercatoweb report that Tomas Soucek is the subject of genuine interest from Internazionale.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and is able to talk to other interested parties from January.

It’s believed that the Hammers hold a 12-month option to extend the player’s contract, but as this is still to be actioned, it’s thrown up the potential issue.

Soucek has become a real fans favourite in his time at the club thanks to his loyalty to the cause, a magnificent never-say-die attitude and that he always appears to give 100 percent in every game.

That he adds goals to his all-round game (four in 10 appearances this season per WhoScored), is a bonus, and to see him move on from the Irons surely won’t go down well with the London Stadium faithful.