Farke has unleashed new formation which could favour Leeds winger

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has reportedly come up with a change in formation that could help get the best out of exciting wonderkid Archie Gray.

The 17-year-old has made a real impression in his first-team outings this season, and it seems Farke could now try shifting to an experimental 3-3-3-1 formation, with Gray’s qualities utilised as something of an inverted full-back, as is increasingly common at the highest level of the game.

We’ve seen this used to great success by Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola in particular, and it would be interesting to see if Farke could implement such a system with this Leeds side.

Gray looks a hugely impressive player and it will be intriguing to see what he continues to offer the LUFC first-team this season.

