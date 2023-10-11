Man United loanee Mason Greenwood offered international lifeline as rehabilitation continues

Having recently opened his account for loan side, Getafe, Man United’s Mason Greenwood, could also soon be celebrating an international return as his rehabilitation continues.

After the furore of a potential United return saw that avenue swiftly closed, the 22-year-old is trying to resurrect his playing career away from the glare of the English press.

Getafe could be said to have taken something of a risk by signing him for a season, given the expected backlash, however, there’s little doubt that if he can find his form and fitness at the team from southern Madrid, they’ll have a real player on their hands.

Despite the alleged off-field misdemeanours, there’s little doubting Greenwood’s talent on a football pitch.

It’s arguably with that in mind that, according to the Daily Mirror, Jamaica are potentially willing to make an approach for his services on the international stage.

That’s despite him already have played once for England, on an ill-fated trip – for Greenwood and Phil Foden – to Iceland.

The pair broke Covid rules in place at the time, and to date, the former hasn’t been anywhere near the Three Lions starting XI since.

Though there are sure to be dissenting voices if Greenwood is able to circumvent the rules in this instance, he would be eligible due to his heritage.

Despite the weight of public and social media opinion, it can’t be forgotten that the player hasn’t been found guilty of any crime, and sooner or later he must be allowed to move on with his life without fear of reprisals.