Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Arsenal transfer links with current player’s brother

Arsenal have recently been one of the clubs linked with Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber, the brother of Jurrien Timber, who joined them from Ajax in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano has responded to those Arsenal transfer rumours in the latest edition of his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, explaining that he’s not aware of anything concrete between the Gunners and the 22-year-old for the moment.

Timber is probably not quite yet at the level of his brother, but he’s impressing with Feyenoord at the moment and seems like a player worth watching in the months and years ahead.

“Quinten Timber – Despite recent links with Arsenal and other clubs, I honestly have no update on Quinten Timber, with Arsenal or any other club,” Romano said.

“He’s a very good talent but he needs to keep going, Jurrien is at another level in terms of top elite football but Quinten is very talented too and he has potential to arrive at the top level too.”

While Arsenal’s Timber plays in defence, it seems the Feyenoord sibling is mostly used in midfield, and it’s fair to say Arsenal probably don’t need anyone in that position after signing Declan Rice in the summer and Jorginho back in January.

Then again, we’ve seen footballing brothers play together before and could be worth watching to see if the two Timbers link up at any point.