Harry Maguire’s no-nonsense message to Man United manager Erik ten Hag

Though he hasn’t appeared to have made too much of a fuss at Man United of late, it seems that the club’s former captain, Harry Maguire, is ready to lock horns with manager, Erik ten Hag.

Prior to the Dutchman’s arrival, Maguire was a regular pick at the centre of United’s back line, however, he clearly doesn’t fit into the dynamic that ten Hag desires.

There was always going to come a point when the pair clashed over the defender’s lack of match time, and we appear to have reached it.

“I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun whilst on international duty with England.

“If it carries on I am sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things but at the moment I am focused on two big games for England.”

A lack of games is clearly going to harm Maguire’s chances of being first choice for Gareth Southgate at Euro2024, as much from a match fitness perspective as anything else.

It could also reignite any potential interest from West Ham United, who were heavily linked to the player during the summer.

From Maguire’s own point of view, at nearly 31 years of age, he needs to make a quick decision as to what’s next because if he leaves it until next summer, any interest in him may have waned, given an expected lack of game time.

Ten Hag won’t allow the weight of public opinion to affect his decision either, so it will be interesting to see if the status quo remains after Maguire’s outburst.