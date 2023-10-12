Huge blow for Liverpool as key star picks up serious injury during international match

Liverpool have been handed a huge blow to their season as Andy Robertson has left Scotland’s match with Spain with a serious injury.

The left-back collided with Unai Simon towards the end of the first half and left the pitch with his arm in a makeshift sling.

The defender was spotted gesturing to the Scottish bench that it was his shoulder and if it is a dislocation, then that could mean a long spell on the sidelines for the 29-year-old.

This would be a huge blow to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp as the left-back is a key part of the Reds’ squad and the Merseyside club have some big games coming up – which includes the Merseyside Derby and Man City.

Scenes no Scotland or Liverpool fan wants to see. ? Andy Robertson will play no further part in Seville tonight.#BBCFootball #ESPSCO pic.twitter.com/WfK0YLUCeF — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 12, 2023

Robertson has played every minute for Liverpool in the league this season and it will be now up to Kostas Tsimikas to fill in for the Scotland star in his absence.

The Greek defender has often done a good job in filling in for Robertson in the past and Klopp will need him to produce again over the coming weeks so the Reds can stay in the title race.