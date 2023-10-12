On-fire Bundesliga ace who has outscored Harry Kane of interest to West Ham

David Moyes has already got his West Ham side doing the business in the 2023/24 campaign, though there’s arguably always room for improvement.

The Hammers sit in a comfortable seventh position in the Premier League at present and are top of their Europa League group after a brilliant win in Freiburg last time out.

Despite some astute purchases in the summer – James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and Konstantinos Mavropanos – all of whom appear to have settled in remarkably well, West Ham probably don’t have enough squad depth to sustain a serious challenge on all fronts.

That said, if the east Londoners are able to get things spot on again in the transfer market in January, there’s no reason why they can’t push on in the second half of the campaign.

One player that’s of interest to them according to 90Min is Bundesliga top-scorer, Serhou Guirassy.

With 13 goals in seven games so far, he’s even outscored Bayern Munich’s former Tottenham talisman, Harry Kane.

The 27-year-old isn’t necessarily available having only just signed a permanent deal with Stuttgart, however, if a decent enough offer came in, the Germans would surely be forced to consider it.

Though 90Min also note that Brentford, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are circling, West Ham could have the edge in any transfer race being as centre-back, Nayef Aguerd, played alongside Guirassy at Rennes, before both moved to their new clubs.