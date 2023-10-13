Arsenal and Manchester United target expected to leave in the summer

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy seems convinced that the 23-year-old central defender will leave the club in the summer.

He said: “As a centre half for Palace he looks the real deal.

“I’d be amazed if he wasn’t gone in the summer, he’s a Champions League level player.

“And for me right now he’d be in the England eleven.”

He has been linked with clubs like Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can secure his services. The 23-year-old is one of the most reliable young defenders in the league and he has the potential to develop into a top-class defender for most clubs.

Arsenal could use more depth in the defensive department and Guehi would be a solid acquisition.

The English defender has been linked with clubs like Manchester United as well. The Red Devils will need to add more quality to the defensive unit and the former Chelsea defender would be the ideal replacement for Harry Maguire who is expected to move on at the end of the season.

