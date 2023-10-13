Ryan Gravenberch unveils the key reason he joined Liverpool this summer

Liverpool underwent a midfield revamp this summer that saw Jurgen Klopp bring in four new players, which included the transfer of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

The Reds signed the Dutch star on Deadline Day this summer as part of a £34.2m deal with the Bundesliga outfit. The 21-year-old was just a fringe player at the German champions and had become frustrated by the lack of game time in Munich.

Therefore, Gravenberch decided to move to Anfield and the midfielder has stated the reason why he made the switch. The Reds star said via Fabrizio Romano about his move to the Premier League: “Klopp was key for me to join Liverpool. I spoke to him before and he gave me a good feeling. He said to me: I want you.

“He gave me his plans and he explained everything, gave me such a good feeling that my decision was the first one.”

? Ryan Gravenberch: “Kloop was key for me to join Liverpool. I spoke to him before and he gave me a good feeling. He said to me: I want you”. “He gave me his plans and he explained everything, gave me such a good feeling that my decision was the first one”, told Sky. pic.twitter.com/SqvoQcAwR3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 13, 2023

Gravenberch has impressed so far during his first seven games, scoring one goal and assisting a further two, despite not being a starter. The Dutch star has thrived in the cup competitions, with his performance against Union Saint-Gilloise being the standout.

The 21-year-old will be looking to become a starter in Klopp’s team throughout the rest of the season as the German coach is the main reason he moved to the Premier League giants.