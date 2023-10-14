“Anything can happen” – CEO of European giants open to Man United star returning in the future

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has opened the door for Man United star Andre Onana to return in the future after the goalkeeper left the Italian giants this summer to move to Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old signed a five-year deal at the Premier League giants as part of a deal that saw the Red Devils part ways with £47.2m. This was a lot of money for a goalkeeper but United needed to replace David de Gea, who left the club upon the expiration of his contract.

Speaking about Onana, Inter CEO Marotta has opened the door for a potential return to the San Siro one day, stating via Fabrizio Romano: “I can’t predict the future but… in football anything can happen.

“For sure it was a great chapter for Onana and for us. It was also successfull deal to sign him for free and sell for that money.”

Onana’s time at Inter was a successful period as it coincided with the Italian club reaching the Champions League final last season and winning the Coppa Italia. It wasn’t a long stint at the Serie A giants but it also made the club a lot of money.

The goalkeeper’s start to life at Man United has not been good and United fans will start to doubt their new shot-stopper if his current patch of form continues. However, the 27-year-old is expected to turn his fortunes around as he has shown at previous clubs how good he can be.