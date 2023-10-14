Tottenham continue to be linked with Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with the potential signing of Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez but face stiff competition from a number of top European clubs.

Italian outlet La Repubblica reported that several top clubs are keen on securing Gimenez’s services, with Tottenham, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund all expressing interest. Feyenoord has set a price tag of €50 million for the Mexican international.

Since joining Feyenoord last summer, Gimenez has made a significant impact, scoring 35 goals and providing 5 assists in 54 appearances. During his debut season, he netted 15 goals and offered 3 assists. In the current season, he has already recorded 12 goals and 2 assists in just 8 games.

Feyenoord has reportedly halted any potential transfer discussions for the upcoming January window, making it necessary for interested clubs to wait until next summer to pursue Gimenez. Nevertheless, negotiations with the Dutch club may prove challenging, given the high demands they have placed on the striker’s transfer fee.