West Ham create new plan to stop player from leaving

With West Ham doing so well this season, the last thing that David Moyes will want is for any of his stars to consider moving on to pastures new.

The Scot masterminded an epic Europa Conference League victory over Fiorentina at the end of last season, and the Hammers have carried over their form into 2023/24.

Though they’ve been without the services of former captain, Declan Rice, after his then British transfer record deal to Arsenal, West Ham haven’t looked any weaker in games.

In fact, with a bit more luck they could’ve got a positive result in the only matches they’ve lost this season against Liverpool and Man City.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds told to agree deal with 32-year-old veteran Newcastle, Man City keen on 23-year-old attacker with 14 goals & 14 assists last season Major Newcastle talent is believed to have a secret Barcelona clause in his contract

Key to their consistency has been the form of a number of players, and perhaps none more so than new holder of the armband, Kurt Zouma.

His towering presence at both ends of the pitch has helped the Hammers overcome a number of challenges so far this season, but it’s that kind of form that has apparently alerted the Saudi Pro League to the possibility of acquiring a player that only has 18 months left on his current contract.

However, it appears any interest from clubs in the Emirates is destined to end in disappointment, with Football Insider sources noting that the Hammers are preparing to offer Zouma a new deal in order to stop him from leaving the club.