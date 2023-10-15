Man City make huge Kalvin Phillips decision ahead of January transfer window

Kalvin Phillip’s move to Man City last summer has not worked out and the pair have made a huge decision on how to move forward.

The midfielder has seen just 760 minutes of action since joining City from Leeds United during the summer of 2022 and the Englishman is well down the pecking order at the Etihad.

With the EUROS happening in Germany next summer, the 27-year-old will need regular first-team football in order to make Gareth Southgate’s squad and therefore could seek a move in January.

According to Football Insider, Phillips and Man City now see an exit as the best option going forward, which is a huge decision for the midfielder to make.

Man City did not allow Phillips to leave this summer due to the injury suffered by Kevin de Bruyne on the opening day of the Premier League season and the departure of Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona.

However, things have changed now with the signing of Matheus Nunes, and that frees up the former Leeds star to seek a move away.