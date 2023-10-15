Manchester City hopeful of winning race for major signing for 2024

Manchester City are reportedly hopeful of completing the transfer of Joshua Kimmich next year if he does end up deciding to leave Bayern Munich.

The Germany international has been one of the finest players in Europe for a number of years now, and is someone Man City boss Pep Guardiola knows well from his time in charge at the Allianz Arena.

According to Team Talk, City are keeping an eye on Kimmich’s situation and have a strong interest in him, with a major push for his signature expected if he gives the green light to a move to the Premier League.

Kimmich’s current Bayern deal expires in 2025 and that could mean his club have to sell him for below market value at the end of this season, presenting an intriguing opportunity to City and others.

City would do well to bring in a player of this calibre as an upgrade on Kalvin Phillips, who hasn’t played much since he moved to the Etihad Stadium.

Kimmich would surely be more well suited to Guardiola’s tactical demands, and such a signing could then allow them to let Phillips go, safe in the knowledge that it wouldn’t hurt their squad depth.