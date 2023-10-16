26-year-old West Ham star keen on joining Premier League rivals

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta is keen on a move away from the club in the coming months.

A report from the Sun via Hammers.News claims that the 26-year-old Brazilian international is hoping to leave West Ham and join the Premier League champions, Manchester City.

The player was linked with a move to the Premier League champions during the summer transfer window as well but the move did not materialise. It will be interesting to see if Manchester City decide to resurrect their interest in the player at the end of the season.

Apparently, the midfielder has an £85 million release clause in his contract which can be activated in 2024. Manchester City certainly have the financial resources to pay big money for the midfielder and the remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The transfer would be a major step up in the Brazilian’s career and he would get to challenge for major trophies with Manchester City. It could also help him cement his place in the Brazil starting lineup.

The 25-year-old has proven to be a quality midfielder in the Premier League and he will look to improve further. Working under a world-class manager like Pep Guardiola will only help him develop.

West Ham will not want to sell a key player like Paqueta, but they will be powerless to stop him from leaving if Manchester City decide to trigger his release clause.

