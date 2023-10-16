Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

A report from the Mirror claims that the 27-year-old could be on the move during the January transfer window because of the lack of playing time at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Leeds United midfielder completed a £45 million move to Manchester City in July 2022 and he was expected to develop into a key player for Pep Guardiola. He has struggled with the lack of playing time and the player was criticised for being overweight last season as well.

It is evident that the England international is struggling and a fresh start could be ideal for him. A move away during the January transfer window could help him resurrect his career.

The report further states that Newcastle United and Everton have been linked with a move for him. The Magpies could certainly use more quality in the central midfield and Phillips would be the ideal partner for Sandro Tonali in the midfield pivot. He will add defensive cover and solidity in the middle of the park.

Similarly, Everton could use more quality in the midfield as well. The former Leeds United midfielder could partner the likes of Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana.

Manchester City will be competing for major trophies and they might not want to weaken their squad in January. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle and Everton can convince them with a lucrative offer.