Arsenal are looking to strengthen their attacking unit in the coming months and they have identified the Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as a potential target as per Fichajes.

The 27-year-old has proven himself to be a reliable striker in the Premier League and he would certainly improve the Gunners going forward. Watkins will add goals and creativity to their attack. He scored 16 goals across all competitions last season and picked up six assists as well.

The England international will be attracted to the idea of playing for a big club like Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can convince the West Midlands club to sell the player. Arsenal will be looking to compete with Manchester City for the league title and they need more quality and depth at their disposal.

Although Gabriel Jesus has done an excellent job since joining the club from Manchester City, the Brazilian is not a prolific goalscorer and Watkins could share the goalscoring burden with him.

The opportunity to compete in the UEFA Champions League will be an added incentive for Watkins as far as a move to Arsenal is concerned. The 27-year-old is entering the peak years of his career and he wants to join a club capable of competing for major trophies.

Arsenal challenged for the league title last season and they are currently second in the league table. There is no doubt that they have a squad capable of competing at the highest level and Watkins will want to be a part of that.