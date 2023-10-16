New club suddenly in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho reportedly remains a target for several top European clubs at the moment, according to the latest reports on the England international’s future.

Sancho has struggled during his time at Old Trafford, and one expects he will be on his way out of the club this January unless something major changes in the coming weeks in terms of his poor relationship with manager Erik ten Hag.

Now latest reports suggest that, despite interest from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Roma and Tottenham, as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia, it is Juventus moving into pole position for Sancho this winter.

The 23-year-old could do well to try reviving his career in Serie A, just as other English players have done in recent times.

The likes of Tammy Abraham, Chris Smalling, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have benefited from moving to Italy, so there’s surely every chance Sancho could do the same.

The struggling Red Devils winger surely hasn’t lost all his ability over night and just needs to get some confidence back and play regularly again.