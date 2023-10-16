Manchester United are setting their sights on Marc Guehi as their new marquee centre-back signing next summer.

The Crystal Palace defender has been excellent for his side since completing the move from Chelsea in 2021 and now wears the armband under Roy Hodgson.

His form has caught the eye of some of the best teams in the country, with the likes of Arsenal and his old side Chelsea showing an interest.

The 23-year-old is tied down to a contract that doesn’t expire until 2026 but a big bid next summer could convince Palace to sell.

According to the South London Press, United are plotting to make a move for Guehi next summer but they would have to break Crytal Palace’s record transfer, again.

Aaron Wan Bissaka made the move from London to Manchester in 2019 for £50m and the consensus is that the Red Devils will have to exceed that amount this time around.

Erik ten Hag’s side has been plagued with injuries this season, with his defence bearing the brunt of it. This has forced the Dutch manager to rely on Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire to be the bedrock of his side.

With both players not the preferred choice and with their future at the club completely up in the air, a move for a younger defender is extremely likely next year.