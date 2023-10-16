Pundit thinks Leeds player could make England squad for Euro 2024

Many Premier League fans and casual football watchers might not know who Archie Gray is but pundit Paul Robinson has tipped the Leeds United star to make the England squad for the European Championships next summer.

The 17-year-old has been a regular for Leeds this season in the Championship, starting in nine of the Yorkshire club’s opening 11 matches, while coming on as a sub in the remaining two.

The youngster has clearly impressed new Leeds boss Daniel Farke and he looks set for a promising career.

Former Leeds star Paul Robinson can see Gray making big improvements over the next few months and has tipped him to make England’s EURO 2024 squad.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live via LeedsLive, the pundit said: “My dark horse for the Euros squad, a real outsider from me, somebody I’ve watched regularly at Leeds United, Archie Gray.

“Hasn’t played in the England under-21s yet, represented England at every level up to under-19s. He’s a regular for Daniel Farke in the Leeds side this year, and I expect him to make great strides in the next 12/18 months.”

Although this is a big compliment to receive, it is very unlikely that Gray will be picked by Gareth Southgate for the major tournament as it will simply come too soon. The England boss is also a cautious coach and he will more than likely pick a safer option from the Premier League.