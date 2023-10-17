27-year-old PL ace ready to consider January move to West Ham, Newcastle

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is ready to consider his future at the Premier League club.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular game time under Pep Guardiola and a report from Football Insider claims that he is ready to give up and move on in the coming windows. Phillips is hoping to get his career back on track and he is ready to consider a move away in January.

A report from Football Insider claims that West United and Newcastle United are keen on the player and Phillips is ready to consider joining these clubs in order to play more often.

West Ham could certainly use another quality midfielder alongside Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse. The 27-year-old was highly rated in the Premier League during his time with Leeds United and he could be a key player for West Ham if he manages to regain his form and confidence.

Similarly, Newcastle need to add more depth in the midfield as well. Phillips would be the ideal acquisition alongside Sandro Tonali and his arrival would allow Bruno Guimaraes to operate with more freedom and control proceedings in the middle of the park.

The £45 million transfer to Manchester City has clearly not worked out and it is the best for both parties to go separate ways.

Phillips has plenty of time to resurrect his career and moving away from Manchester City could give him the fresh start he needs right now.

The midfielder struggled for game time last season and he has fallen further down the pecking order following the arrivals of Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic.

A transfer in January should be a top priority for the player especially if he wants to play for England in the upcoming European Championships.