Erik ten Hag frustrated with various aspects of Manchester United’s transfer strategy

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly frustrated with various aspects of the clubs recruitment and transfer strategy, and would therefore welcome an overhaul by incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Red Devils have often spent a lot of money on players in recent years, but most of their signings have not ended up living up to expectations, with Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Antony among the most notable examples in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

According to the Daily Mail, Ten Hag has found it difficult to work at Man Utd due to a lack of planning and some cases of over-spending, while at other times there was a reluctance to enter into a bidding war in order to avoid over-paying for players he wanted, such as Harry Kane, according to another Mail report.

Few MUFC fans will be surprised to hear this, and one just has to hope they can turn a corner once Ratcliffe comes in and makes changes to how things are run at the club.