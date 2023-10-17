Manchester United are reportedly looking at Inter Milan full-back Federico Dimarco as a potential transfer target, though he’ll cost around €50million.

The Italy international is a top talent who could surely improve this struggling Man Utd side, who have been far from at their best so far this season.

Dimarco is said to be attracting interest from both United and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Calciomercato, who note that the 25-year-old’s current contract is due to expire in 2026.

Inter want to tie Dimarco down to a new deal, so it will be interesting to see if they can convince him his future lies at the San Siro when a big name like United are hovering in the background.

Dimarco may well feel he’d do better to stay where he is if he wants to play regularly, as MUFC have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as options on the left-hand side, while Sergio Reguilon also joined on loan this season.

Inter have also had more recent success than United, reaching the Champions League final last season and winning Serie A back in 2020/21, so it’s debatable if Dimarco would be making the step up by leaving for Manchester.