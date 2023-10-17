Video: Algeria manager decides to manhandle West Ham ace during substitution

During the recent international break, Algerian forward and West Ham ace, Said Benrahma, got more than he bargained for from his manager.

It isn’t clear what the background was to an altercation between the pair, but as Benrahma came off the pitch in the match on Monday night against Egypt, Djamel Belmadi thought it would be a good idea to grab him by the scruff of the neck and rough him up a bit.

Perhaps he was just unhappy that the player didn’t shake his hand as he trudged off, but that’s still no excuse to publicly humiliate him.