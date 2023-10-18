Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the best younger defenders in the league and it is not surprising that the top clubs are keen on signing him.

A report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have set their sights on signing Guehi during the January transfer window.

Arsenal could certainly use defensive reinforcements after summer signing Jurrien Timber was sidelined with a long-term injury. More depth at the heart of the defence will help them improve further and he has the attributes to develop into a top-class player for them.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will have to find a quality long-term replacement for Thiago Silva and bringing Guehi back to the club would be ideal for them. The 22-year-old might feel that he has unfinished business at Stanford Bridge, and he could be tempted to return to his boyhood club.

Manchester United need to add more quality to their squad as well. He could be an upgrade on Harry Maguire who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks. The 30-year-old needs to leave in order to play regularly, and Guehi could be his replacement.

All three clubs are thought to be keeping tabs on Eberechi Eze as well. Arsenal have not been able to rotate their wingers in the absence of options and the arrival of the Crystal Palace attacker would allow Mikel Arteta to shuffle his pack.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will have to find upgrades on Jadon Sancho and Antony. Both players have been quite underwhelming since joining the club and Eze could prove to be a quality acquisition.