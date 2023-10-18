Big worry for David Moyes as Saudi Arabia plans to sign two key West Ham stars in January

David Moyes could find himself in a tricky situation in January as the West Ham boss could be set to lose his first-choice centre-back partnership in Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd.

Both players are the subject of big-money interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, reports Football Insider, which would leave the Hammers looking to sign suitable replacements during the hardest transfer window to do so.

The duo have been Moyes’ starting pair this season having played every Premier League match together apart from one – Aguerd missed the 3-1 away win over Brighton in August due to suspension.

It would be a disaster for West Ham to lose both as the London club were already in the market for a centre-back to add to what they already have.

One player West Ham targeted this summer was Man United’s Harry Maguire, who the London club moved to sign before the England star chose to remain at Old Trafford.

The United centre-back would certainly be a suitable replacement for one of the duo that could exit, but in reality, both leaving is unlikely.

If Saudi Arabia comes with a big offer, West Ham will likely sell just one of their defenders as it would be detrimental to their season to lose both midway through. Zouma would be the most likely out of the two as he is older and has a shorter contract at the club.