Sky Sports’ Gary Neville in trouble with UK Advertising Standards Authority

He’s the proud face of Sky Sports’ The Overlap podcast, but Gary Neville has landed himself in hot water with the UK Advertising Standards Authority.

Neville has made a great career for himself out of punditry on Sky Sports as well as with interviews on The Overlap, even taking the format on tour around the country with the likes of Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher.

The mixture of ‘footy banter,’ humour and some more serious aspects surrounding current affairs in football is clearly something that resonates with today’s audience.

However, according to the BBC, a Sky Bet tweet featuring Neville has now been shelved after it was ruled that it had broken the rules on gambling adverts.

The Sky Bet logo was used in an embedded YouTube clip of The Overlap, and it led to the ASA finding that Neville was ‘likely to be of strong appeal to under-18s.’ That was apparently refuted by Neville and Sky Bet themselves, and it might’ve thrown their patronage of the podcast into doubt, given that their advertisements will almost certainly have helped pay the way for The Overlap to be produced in the first place. Neville himself has been strangely silent on the matter, though a recent tweet of his spin-off of The Overlap, going by the title ‘Stick to Football,’ has the Sky Bet logo embedded in a tweet for a forthcoming podcast with Eddie Hearn.

Episode 4 of Stick To Football is now live!@eddiehearn joins us to talk YouTubers boxing, how he nearly signed Tyson Fury and how his outlook on women’s boxing has changed. Have a watch/listen if you like ?https://t.co/9uedyttU8R pic.twitter.com/ZvlNbffPE8 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 18, 2023

Could he be about to get himself and Sky Bet hauled before ASA again?