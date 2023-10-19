Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale reveals embarrassing reason behind dad’s social media spat with Jamie Carragher

It wasn’t long ago that Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale was the butt of Jamie Carragher’s joke, something that clearly riled the Gunners keeper’s father.

The custodian has gone through it this year, being usurped in the Arsenal side by new signing, David Raya, and not getting a look in at international level thanks to the form of Jordan Pickford.

It’s at times like this that players need to get their heads down and work – preferably without any distractions.

However, Ramsdale hasn’t been able to disappear from the spotlight thanks to his dad’s embarrassing reaction to Carragher’s comments.

According to the Liverpool ECHO, former Reds stalwart, Carragher, had said: “I thought it was like the Oscars, you know when someone loses the Oscar and they start clapping and smiling for the other person. I was laughing when I saw that. He’s absolutely devastated.”

That was in response to Ramsdale clapping Raya for a save he made, which in turn prompted Ramsdale’s dad to take to social media and rant ‘You are a Disgrace!! Show some class!! My lad has.’

Now the player, per Liverpool ECHO, has shed some light on the exchange.

“This isn’t the first time my name has been in the press, and it has been more negative stuff, so I have drowned it out before,” Ramsdale said.

“It doesn’t help that my dad does it – but it was on a golf trip in Spain with 19 other lads from the local pub! To be honest, I wasn’t too mad at him, he didn’t say anything out of turn, it’s just wasn’t helpful for the situation.

“He knew that. He obviously just had a few too many on the golf course! I know there’s a lot of noise, but it doesn’t affect me.”

Though some may find the entire situation amusing, it’s clear that Ramsdale himself doesn’t find it at all funny. Particularly when all he wants to do is get back to being the number one for his club, and push Pickford hard ahead of Euro 2024.

He’ll need to reset and refocus once again, and wait for his chance however that may arrive.