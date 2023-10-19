Summer Manchester United transfer target looking for move in January

Transfer news expert for Fabrizio Romano has stated that Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is looking for a move away from the club this January.

Speaking in the video below on TikTok, Romano explained that Man Utd considered Hojbjerg in the summer, though they ended up making Sofyan Amrabat their first choice, signing him on loan from Fiorentina.

Still, as per Romano’s latest update below, there is still a chance for the Denmark international to leave Spurs this January, with Juventus supposedly among his admirers…

One imagines we won’t see United coming back in for Hojbjerg this winter after filling that midfield role with Amrabat, though it will be interesting to see where the player ends up, as it seems increasingly unlikely he’ll be at Tottenham for much longer.

The 28-year-old previously looked more of a key player for the north London side, but he’s now out of favour so he’d surely do well to find a new club when the opportunity arises again in January.

