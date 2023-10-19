Manager confirms intentions to bring Luis Suarez to club for spectacular reunion

Luis Suarez will be without a club come December and Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino has confirmed his intentions to try and bring the striker to MLS.

The Uruguay star has been at Gremio since the start of 2023 having signed for the club following the World Cup. The 36-year-old has gone on to play 43 times for the Brazilian outfit, scoring 18 goals and assisting a further 13.

Suarez is out of contract at the end of this year and the legendary footballer looks set to make the move to Inter Miami as Gerardo Martino has confirmed his intentions to try and bring the striker to MLS.

“Within our analysis of the upcoming season, and the needs we may have, we have an analysis with Luis and an analysis without Luis,” Martino said at a press conference, via Goal.

“So when the moment arrives to make Suarez’s situation with respect to Inter Miami official, we’ll be prepared to go in the corresponding direction.”

Suarez was first linked with a move to the Major League Soccer club in the summer transfer window, however, he instead remained with Gremio.

A move to Inter Miami would see Suarez have a spectacular reunion with former Barcelona teammate and best friend, Lionel Messi, who were devasting together at the Catalan club alongside Neymar.

The duo will be hoping to recreate that success in America should the legendary striker arrive on the East Coast.