West Ham in the market for rock solid 27-year-old Argentinian colossus

West Ham did some remarkable transfer business in the summer window, and results so far in the 2023/24 Premier League season are evidence of that.

The likes of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez have settled into life at the London Stadium brilliantly, whilst Mo Kudus is finding his feet after a couple of cameo performances.

Defender, Konstantinos Mavropanos is the only one of the quartet that were signed who hasn’t really had a look in so far in this campaign.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Calciomercato are linking the Hammers with a move for Fiorentina’s 27-year-old defensive colossus, Lucas Martinez Quarta.

The Hammers do have a plethora of defenders at the club though in Nayef Aguerd’s case, there was believed to be interest from the Saudi Pro League in the summer but the Moroccan international stayed in east London.

David Moyes may now consider him as surplus to requirements, particularly if they’re able to secure Martinez Quarta for a reported €25m – a bargain by today’s prices, particularly for a player that’s entering his supposed prime years as a footballer.

Brighton and Hove Albion are also credited with an interest in the player, and it remains to be seen if he lands in east London or east Sussex in the January transfer window.