Aston Villa and West Ham United are reportedly keen on the Turkish winger Kerem Akturkoglu.

The 24-year-old has impressed with his performances for Galatasaray scoring five goals and picking up seven assists across all competitions this season.

He managed to score against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League as well. it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa and West Ham decide to come forward with a concrete offer to sign the player during the January transfer window.

A report from TeamTalk claims that clubs like Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on the player as well.

The winger has a contract with the Turkish club until the summer of 2026 and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s men have started the season well, and they will be hoping to push for European qualification.

Signing a quality attacker in January could help them improve further during the second half of the campaign. Akturkoglu is mainly a left-sided winger who will add goals and creativity from the flanks.

Meanwhile, West Ham could certainly use more quality in the final third as well. They are overly dependent on Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen for goals right now. Signing a left-sided attacker like Akturkoglu could complete their front three for the foreseeable future.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an exciting option for the player and the 24-year-old will be tempted to join clubs like Aston Villa and West Ham if the opportunity presents itself.