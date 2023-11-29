Video: Galatasaray comeback from two goals down to equalise game at 3-3

Galatasaray have scored again at RAMS Park, making it 3-3 against Manchester United in the 71st minute.

Hakim Ziyech plays provider this time, slotting one into the path of Kerem Akturkoglu who takes a lovely touch and smashes it past Andre Onana at his near post.

Akturkoglu has already made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Turkish side this season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. This is his sixth goal of the season, and his second in the Champions League group stage.