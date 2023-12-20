Manager has vetoed striker’s move to Leeds United

Leeds United have an interest in the potential transfer of Galatasaray striker Kerem Akturkoglu, but it looks like they might struggle to get a deal done.

According to latest reports on the situation, Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has been clear in his stance that he wants to keep the player.

It seems Leeds have been informed that Buruk has vetoed the potential departure of Akturkoglu next month, so the Yorkshire outfit will have to look elsewhere to strengthen up front.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season, so this January could be a vital opportunity for them to strengthen their bid to get promoted back to the top flight on the first time of asking.

